Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 14,206 BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 939,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 585,840 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 82,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

Shares of MYD stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

