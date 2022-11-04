Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 57,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 183,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $168.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $266.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.05.

