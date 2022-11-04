Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 18,083 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,083 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $248.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.96 and a 200-day moving average of $228.16. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

