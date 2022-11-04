Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 940 Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $235,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Saul Centers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of BFS stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $56.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $952.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 138.01%.

BFS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

