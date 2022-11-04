Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 194,756 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,756 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 198,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.59.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.11. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $255.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.