Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Position Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,532 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Altice USA worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 60.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Altice USA

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altice USA Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Altice USA stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $18.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.