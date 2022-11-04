Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 373.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Diageo by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.84. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diageo Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.27) to GBX 5,430 ($62.78) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($50.87) to GBX 4,550 ($52.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($45.09) to GBX 4,160 ($48.10) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.