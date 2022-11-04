Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,539 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.57% of Golden Ocean Group worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 47,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $250.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.87%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.38%.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

