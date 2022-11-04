Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,513 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $2,093,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.74) to £118 ($136.43) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

