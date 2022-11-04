Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $2,021,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

