Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,826,867.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,826,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Articles

