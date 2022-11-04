Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,750 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,638 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of PECO opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.21%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

