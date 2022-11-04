Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.97 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Globus Medical worth $18,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 159.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $754,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $64.34 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.