Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,997 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Splunk worth $19,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Splunk by 2,545.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Splunk by 1,345.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Splunk by 27.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK opened at $74.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.69.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.