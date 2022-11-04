Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 150.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,386 shares of company stock worth $6,246,417 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

