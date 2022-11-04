Van ECK Associates Corp Has $564,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.69.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

