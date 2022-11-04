Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cognex by 121.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cognex by 27.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Stephens cut Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognex to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $42.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $91.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.28 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

