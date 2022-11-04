Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 483 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -174.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $307.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

