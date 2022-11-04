Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 399 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Five Below were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 57.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.