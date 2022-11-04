Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,603 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $63.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

