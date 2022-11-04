Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

ESRT opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

