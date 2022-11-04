Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 134.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Snap-on by 82.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,223,000 after purchasing an additional 142,711 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 15.3% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Snap-on by 27.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Snap-on Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $220.68 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.45.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

