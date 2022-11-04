Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Insider Activity

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,527 over the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $134.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $165.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.20.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.