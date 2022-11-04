Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $185,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 232,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 91,423 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 245,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. TNF LLC now owns 304,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 49,771 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 114,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

