Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.2% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 32.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $219.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.69 and a 200-day moving average of $193.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

