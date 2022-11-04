Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $44,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

