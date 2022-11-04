Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.44.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.5 %

Airbnb stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,383,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,383,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

