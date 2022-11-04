AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $157.84 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

