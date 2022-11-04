Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 408 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 163.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,683.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,371,000 after purchasing an additional 615,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.79.

Intuit stock opened at $364.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

