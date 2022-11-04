Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 9,422 American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,422 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in American Software by 4.4% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 180,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 102.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 218,323 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 743.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 25.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 131,912 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Software

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $78,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $78,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Software Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $16.06 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.17 million, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

American Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

