Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Boosted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 616.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 51,427 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Paycom Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.6% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 101.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC opened at $326.33 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $522.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.15.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

