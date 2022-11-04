Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,455 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,342,076 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $234.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

