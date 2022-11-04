2,802 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 93,182 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

JMST opened at $50.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

