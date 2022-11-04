Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $257,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 112.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 54.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

