Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4,557.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

MLPX opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $45.94.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.