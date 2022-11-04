Better Money Decisions LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $209.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

