Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,801 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

BEPC stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

