Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes $168,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.07.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCO opened at $254.62 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.26 and its 200-day moving average is $284.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

