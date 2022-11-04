Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 262 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Barclays decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

