Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,883,000 after buying an additional 389,354 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60.

