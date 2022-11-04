Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Lowered by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $525.51 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.69.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

