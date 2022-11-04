Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $96.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,470 shares of company stock valued at $63,808,063. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

