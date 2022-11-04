iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,113,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 39,238,469 shares.The stock last traded at $22.14 and had previously closed at $21.84.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 422.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

