Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 54,401 shares.The stock last traded at $13.10 and had previously closed at $13.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. Analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.29%.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director John F. Engel bought 8,178 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at $100,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,178 shares of company stock worth $136,497 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

