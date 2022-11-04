Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 745,152 shares.The stock last traded at $26.19 and had previously closed at $28.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CWH. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,390,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 398,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Camping World by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,099.3% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.