Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 22,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 404,682 shares.The stock last traded at $41.93 and had previously closed at $43.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $426.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.60 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 12.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.