Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 559,586 shares.The stock last traded at $4.02 and had previously closed at $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Conduent to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Conduent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Conduent Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $822.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Conduent had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after buying an additional 1,099,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after purchasing an additional 404,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 4,848.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 547,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 11.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,232,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 418,521 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

