DA Davidson Cuts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $22.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LPRO has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lowered Open Lending from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Open Lending Stock Performance

LPRO stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.48, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $836.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 113.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

