Cowen Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $203.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $163.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.74.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.99.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.80%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $250,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,262.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,493 shares of company stock worth $31,995,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 18.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 30.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

