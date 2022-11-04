Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Price Performance

EVH stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.31 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,269 shares of company stock worth $6,464,110. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.